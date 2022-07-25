 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vineyard land could be used to save butterflies

  • Updated
  • 0

As the vast majority of the land stewards in the Napa Valley, a small portion of the vineyard acreage could help save the endangered Monarch butterflies by planting non-invasive milkweed. I’m fairly new to Napa County, only living here 16 years. However I am told by some old timers that the county was host to Monarchs many decades ago. It appears as it’s not just the mid-west farmers that have contributed to eradicating the butterflies, but all for profit farming entities. 

Vineyard owners should feel compelled to help save this endangered species, as they were here long before the valley was taken over by vines.

Kim K. Smith 

Rutherford

 

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News