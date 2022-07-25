Letter: Vineyard land could be used to save butterflies

As the vast majority of the land stewards in the Napa Valley, a small portion of the vineyard acreage could help save the endangered Monarch butterflies by planting non-invasive milkweed. I’m fairly new to Napa County, only living here 16 years. However I am told by some old timers that the county was host to Monarchs many decades ago. It appears as it’s not just the mid-west farmers that have contributed to eradicating the butterflies, but all for profit farming entities.