Letter: Vineyard land could be used to save butterflies

As the vast majority of the land stewards in the Napa Valley, a small portion of the vineyard acreage could help save the endangered Monarch butterflies by planting non-invasive milkweed. I’m fairly new to Napa County, only living here 16 years. However I am told by some old timers that the county was host to Monarchs many decades ago. It appears as it’s not just the mid-west farmers that have contributed to eradicating the butterflies, but all for profit farming entities.
Vineyard owners should feel compelled to help save this endangered species, as they were here long before the valley was taken over by vines.
Kim K. Smith
Rutherford