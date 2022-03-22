Letter: Vintage High scholarship campaign

The Vintage High School Alumni Association has kicked off our Class of 2022 scholarship campaign.

This will be the 8th graduating class to receive scholarships from our alumni community.

Since our humble beginnings in 2015, we have given almost $25,000 to high school seniors graduating from Vintage! We have set a fundraising goal of $5,000 this year and no donation amount is too small (or too large).

In addition to alumni, our past donors include parents of alumni, teachers, parents of current students, and community members whom we consider part of our extended Crusher family.

If you want to help students further their educations, contribute today. Our fundraising deadline is April 27, with the scholarships being presented at an assembly in early May.

The VHSAA and the VHS Class of 2022 thank you for supporting our students through your generous contributions. Please visit our website at www.vintagealumni.org for the link to our scholarship campaign.

We are Crushers for life.

Heather Fuller Teague

Class of ‘87

VHSAA Treasurer