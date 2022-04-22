Letter: Vintage High School celebrating 50th anniversary

In 1972, Vintage High School welcomed its first students on campus. We will celebrate our golden anniversary on Saturday, April 23rd from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Start reliving your Crusher experience by touring the administration office and then visit the library to look through yearbooks.

The quad will host student performances, and campus scavenger hunts and tours. Stop by the cafeteria to sample past break and lunch favorites. The gym will be open to shoot some baskets. All alumni staff and students are invited to attend. We are anticipating at least 50 former and current staff members to join our celebration. If you have any questions about the event, please reach out to Lotte Cosca at lcosca@nvusd.org.