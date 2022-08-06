Letter: Volunteers needed to make season a success

At Lucky Penny Productions we cannot wait to launch our 2022-23 season of plays and musicals this September.

It feels like we can finally have a "normal” season again — the first time we can envision that since the 2018-19 season. We have a great lineup of shows, as well as eager actors and musicians, but there's one component that is in short supply —volunteers.

We rely on volunteers for all the "front of the house" jobs at Lucky Penny. That means the folks who greet you, sell you tickets at the box office, help you find your seats, sell raffle tickets, or sell you a beverage at intermission. Our volunteers play a big role offstage to make the Lucky Penny experience what it is.

Unfortunately, we now have fewer volunteers than we had when we were forced to close during the pandemic. So the time is now to implore — we need you! We will teach you what you need to know to be an usher, box office attendant, house manager, raffle ticket seller, or concessions worker. All of the volunteer work helps bring in revenue that is extremely important for our continued success. While we can't afford to pay people to do these jobs, volunteers get to see our shows with complimentary tickets, along with other benefits!

Please — we need you! We hope you can be part of the Lucky Penny family for our new season ahead. Learn more about the season and how to volunteer at luckypennynapa.com.

Taylor Bartolucci, Barry Martin and the Lucky Penny Team