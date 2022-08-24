Letter: Voodoo Ranger marketing ploy not funny

What do you know! The beer theme park was just a silly expensive hoax. We pretty much figured that out from the get go. A “viral marketing ploy” according to the Register’s Dan Evans. I have some thoughts about this:

1. According to Adam Fletcher for Voodoo Ranger IPA, “the whole idea was ‘a fun way to poke at the cultural tension between the global symbol of exclusivity and ‘taste’ Napa represents, and a growing movement…that embraces a spirit of inclusivity…and seeks out spaces where anyone can feel 100% comfortable being their true selves.” He further states, “whether you were for or against the park, (we) can have a laugh at this point and enjoy whatever beverage you like best.”

Who’s laughing? The “cultural tension” seems mostly to come from the Voodoo boys who seem to have a childish need to strike out against the perceived elitist, cultural snobs of Napa. Did we ever exclude you because we don’t like mouth-breathing, low-brow, knuckle draggers in our midst? Am I sensing a little jealousy over expensive bottles of wine versus your six-pack? Well, no harm, consider it beer under the roller coaster.

2. Maybe I’m just getting old, but I just don’t like liars and disinformation. If you haven’t noticed, it’s tearing our nation apart. Pitting people against one another for profit or power or fun is not a healthy activity. I don’t find this hoax, this dishonesty, amusing. Deceitful advertising should have consequences. If the world or community that Mr. Fletcher is aspiring to “where anyone can feel 100% comfortable being their true selves,” I’m not interested because in my opinion Mr. Adam Fletcher has shown us he is 100% into duplicity for the sake of profit.

3. And then there is the newspaper that ran it. I know it’s tough to profitably operate a newspaper these days and the ads bring in money, but wouldn’t it be more “newsworthy” (as in truthful information) to check out the integrity of big full page ads that seem completely over the top? Would you run an ad from PG&E that claimed the Napa river just south of the city will be the location for a new nuclear power plant without first verifying those claims? Just kidding!

4. Actually, Mr. Fletcher, I must confess – I do drink more beer than wine; it just won’t be yours…ever!

In fact it would be nice if the Napa City Council passed a resolution to ban your products from Napa store shelves for the next five years, just to make sure that fun and expensive marketing ploy of yours really doesn’t generate any additional profits for your company.

And as to your generous last minute clutch at conscience – the $10K donation to the Napa Community Foundation – I hope the Foundation will consider doing what New York did to Saudi Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal who offered a $10 million “relief check” to the city after the 9/11/2001 attack on the World Trade Center. For those of you who don’t remember, the city refused the check and figuratively told the royal family to stuff it.

But it wouldn’t surprise me if the generous donation from Voodoo Ranger IPA is just another hoax as well.

Ron Rogers

Napa