Letter: Voodoo Ranger prank has opposite effect

Napa citizens, it appears as if we’ve been pranked by New Belgium Brewing Company.

At the beginning of summer, New Belgium Brewing ran a series of full page ads in the Napa Register, promoting a Voodoo Ranger (a New Belgium IPA) action park, with a beer flume ride and beer wave park…coming soon to Napa! They ran the ads for a few weeks; they even had a truck parked at the Elk’s Lodge with the ad on the side of the truck.

I think we all realized from the get go that it wasn’t a thing, you just can’t do that with beer. I think we were all curious, though, why were they investing all that money in an ad campaign that wasn’t really that funny? Then word came out that a group of Napa citizens were protesting the action park, marching through the farmers market one week and protesting by the side of Silverado Trail and Trancas (the purported site of the action park) the next. This was even more curious, surely no one in Napa was taking the action park seriously?

Both the Napa Register and the San Francisco did a little investigating and discovered that not only had no one from New Belgium approached the county about permitting the action park, but also that the names of the protesters didn’t match any names in the Napa County voter database.

Recently, New Belgium admitted it all was a ruse, congratulating themselves for poking a little fun at the juxtaposition of wine country elitism and their playful, irreverent beer brand. They donated $10,000 (only $10,000?) to the Napa Community Foundation added up their social media hits and moved on to the next marketing idea.

So New Belgium’s marketing plan was to invent an action park that couldn’t happen and then, when local residents didn’t fall for it, hire actors to protest? Wow, that’s just mean, we’re snobs and gullible, too?

We do have some great wineries, and we do jealously guard our agricultural space, but we’re a lot more than that. We support a number of local taprooms. We enjoy a whole spectrum of music venues, ranging from BottleRock to Porchfest and Friday Night Live. Our local fair was packed for its whole run and, if we needed more action park entertainment, Six Flags is just down the road.

I suppose we could file a class action defamation of character suit, and donate that money to Napa Community Foundation (bringing New Belgium’s donation up to a more helpful number). Maybe, though, it would be better to ignore the whole prank and just continue being the nice little community that we are. It’s kind of a hollow threat, as I tend to drink mainly NorCal beer, but I’m never buying a six-pack of Voodoo Ranger, even if they promise never to build a beer flume ride in my neighborhood.

Mike Cromwell

Napa