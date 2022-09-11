 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote Anne Cottrell in November

Dear District 3 Board of Supervisors voters,

I urge you to vote for Anne Cottrell in November. Anne has the good sense, ability and knowledge to make the right decisions — the best decisions — for Napa County.

I first met Anne some 20 years ago when she and I both served on the board of trustees for the Land Trust of Napa County. The Land Trust had difficult decisions that the board needed to make: save this land or that, why protect particular land in lieu of other land, what plants and animals should be given priority or, alternatively, should have less priority, what decision now will maximize the future benefit for the county. Anne asked the right questions in these and other debates. She had a wonderful way of summarizing the issues and the various viewpoints expressed by the board members as they discussed issues faced by the Land Trust. Her quiet yet firm ability to bring the group to consensus, to identify critical decision points and to minimize stress made a huge difference in group dynamics and the quality of decision making.

Anne left the Land Trust board to work on the Vine Trail. This was the right decision for her and for Napa County. The Vine Trail is developing into a strong unifying force within the county. In the early days, the Vine Trail was sometimes a source of division as grape growers held different views from residential or commercial landowners. The multipurpose use of the Vine Trail created concerns and friction for landowners. Anne actively engaged the various owners in discussions about solutions and benefits. The end result has unified sectors of the county that now see the benefit the Vine Trail brings to all of us.

Anne then joined the Planning Commission. She brought her interpersonal skill and wisdom to the Planning Commission, and I believe Napa County has benefited greatly. Her legal training and her lifetime of experience enable her to see through phony logic and self-serving arguments. She has been a voice of reason and common sense throughout her service on the Planning Commission. These same skills are sorely needed on the Board of Supervisors.

Anne brings common sense and benefit to all of Napa County. She will exercise her significant abilities to unify the Board of Supervisors, to expand the board's understanding of the issues before it, and to assist the board to make the right decisions for Napa County as a whole. We need the thoughtfulness and unity she can bring.

Please support Anne Cottrell for the Napa County Board of Supervisors.

Ann Taylor Schwing

Napa

