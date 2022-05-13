Letter: Vote Crawford for no drama, just leadership

We have lived in Napa for over three decades and have been very involved in many of the county’s biggest efforts to preserve our beauty, our history, and, most importantly, our legacy of unselfish giving and egoless ability to work together for a common goal. Flood control is our shining example. Napa County is well regarded for our generosity and our courage to preserve this beautiful unique valley.

We need our elected leaders to stand strong for all our residents, to exhibit courage and integrity and to come with the experience and background necessary to do their job well. We have known Jon Crawford for many years and have been impressed with his intelligence, kindness, courage and dedication to the entire Napa County. He is a sheriff’s sheriff and the incoming president of The Rotary Club of Napa.

Two community leaders who we admire greatly, former Mayor Jill Techel and our District Attorney Allison Haley, have endorsed Jon Crawford for sheriff. We are standing right next to them to do the same.

In these challenging times for local government, the misuse of influence and self-serving behavior have given us the opportunity to do the right thing and elect leaders who have always shown the dedication, intelligence, strength and courage to do the right thing!

Please join us to vote for Jon Crawford for Napa County Sheriff! No drama … just practical experienced dedicated leadership.

Dorothy and John Salmon

Napa