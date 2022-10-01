Letter: Vote for Anne Cottrell

Anne Cottrell is uniquely qualified to serve on the Napa County Board of Supervisors.
Born in St. Helena, Anne is a lawyer with broad experience in land use, county administration and government issues.
She has been a member of the Napa County Planning Commission for seven years and has served on the Boards of the Napa County Land Trust, The Vine Trail and Nimbus Arts. In all of these activities, she has shown a balanced approach to the concerns of agriculture, wineries, hospitality, affordable housing and traffic issues.
Our county would be well served with Anne Cottrell as a Napa County supervisor.
Andy Beckstoffer
Rutherford