Letter: Vote for Anne Cottrell

We ask all our Upvalley neighbors and families to support and vote for Anne Cottrell for District 3 supervisor.

Anne is a smart, dedicated, long-time resident of our community. She is experienced and energetic, with years of countywide volunteer service in both nonprofit and public agencies, including the Napa County Land Trust, the Vine Trail, the core group which helped develop our Napa Community Wildfire Protection Plan, and the Napa County Planning Commission.

We know Anne as a person who is always willing to listen to different viewpoints. She’s open, hard-working, honest and an outgoing person, with strong ties to her family, neighbors and community. She will bring not only collegiality and consensus-building to the Board of Supervisors, but also strong, effective advocacy and support for all of us in our diverse and thriving Upvalley towns and communities.

Most of all, Anne is a good person and good listener, and we are fortunate to have such an excellent candidate willing to represent us. Anne will represent us openly, fairly and effectively.

Please join us and vote for Anne Cottrell for District 3 supervisor!

Cathie and Chris Warner

St. Helena