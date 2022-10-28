Letter: Vote for Anne Cottrell

Anne Cottrell has proven to be an enlightened representative of the citizens in District 3 and indeed for the entire Napa community. She has proven to be a good listener, a guardian of the ag preserve and able to bring folks together on issues that have arisen during her years on the Napa County Planning Commission.

Anne has called St. Helena home her entire life and has always used her talents to promote harmony and good feelings between the farming community and the business community. This is a gift we see less and less of these days.

I have had the privilege to farm grapes in Napa Valley and just finished my 58th harvest. I was able to attend all the public hearings that established both the ag preserve and the incorporation of Yountville. A genuine spirit of cooperation, civility and friendship extends throughout our grape growing/winemaking world and our business community. Anne promotes this warm feeling and will continue to do so as our supervisor for District 3.

We have issues to deal with to be sure. Climate change, fire danger, water and traffic are chief among them and having talked to Anne on all these subjects, among others, I believe she can successfully help guide and protect our world as we have come to know and love it!

Ren Harris

Yountville