 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vote for Anne Cottrell

  • 0
Napa Valley Register Logo

Anne Cottrell has proven to be an enlightened representative of the citizens in District 3 and indeed for the entire Napa community. She has proven to be a good listener, a guardian of the ag preserve and able to bring folks together on issues that have arisen during her years on the Napa County Planning Commission.

Anne has called St. Helena home her entire life and has always used her talents to promote harmony and good feelings between the farming community and the business community. This is a gift we see less and less of these days.

I have had the privilege to farm grapes in Napa Valley and just finished my 58th harvest. I was able to attend all the public hearings that established both the ag preserve and the incorporation of Yountville. A genuine spirit of cooperation, civility and friendship extends throughout our grape growing/winemaking world and our business community. Anne promotes this warm feeling and will continue to do so as our supervisor for District 3.

People are also reading…

We have issues to deal with to be sure. Climate change, fire danger, water and traffic are chief among them and having talked to Anne on all these subjects, among others, I believe she can successfully help guide and protect our world as we have come to know and love it!

Ren Harris

Yountville

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Supervisor recall remains a priority amid election

Letter: Supervisor recall remains a priority amid election

With only a few weeks until the midterm elections there is a rush of endorsements for the four candidates running for two Napa County Board of Supervisors seats in Districts 1 and 3. The focus, however, must also remain on recalling the supervisor of District 4. I find the rejection of the recall by our Federal House of Representative, state senator and state assemblywoman an endorsement of a person lacking good morals, self-serving, deceitful and acts above the rest of us.

Letter: FAFSA can be challenging

Letter: FAFSA can be challenging

I was thrilled to see the very informative Associated Press piece, “Navigating FAFSA Season” run in the Napa Valley Register on Oct. 5. FAFSA, or The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, can indeed be very challenging to navigate for many students and families, especially first-generation college students and students from low-income backgrounds – for whom this kind of financial support is most critical.

Letter: What is an exemplary leader?

Letter: What is an exemplary leader?

As the Nov. 8 election approaches amid divisiveness and turmoil on the national, state and sometimes local levels, I have been contemplating the essential characteristics of an elected leader.

Letter: Vote for Jim Silver

Letter: Vote for Jim Silver

Please join me in supporting the candidate who is most invested in the success of our schools. Vote for change. Vote for Jim Silver.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News