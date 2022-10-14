 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote for Anne Cottrell

Election Day is right around the corner and l encourage you to join me in voting for Anne Cottrell for Napa County Supervisor for District 3.

Anne is the best candidate to help Napa continue to be a great place to live. She is an exceptional woman; one of the smartest people I know. She is personable and approachable. Anne’s intelligence, as well as her background as an attorney, gives her the ability to read hundreds of pages of policy, retain and understand the aspects which are important for Napa County businesses, including land use, fire and water issues that we all deeply care about.

Anne’s ability to do deep dives into public policy matters is unmatched. She is a great listener; she encourages conversation and is a thoughtful bridge builder who creates positive resolutions. Anne is an effective communicator who has been working hard to listen and talk to as many community members in her district as possible before Nov. 8. After Nov. 8, she will hit the ground running!

Born and raised in Napa County, she knows the neighborhoods and the people in the community, and she is well-loved. She has also successfully served on the Napa County Planning Commission, helping many wineries and businesses obtain use permits in a smart sustainable way, always taking into consideration their impact as well as contributions to the surrounding community.

I am confident that Anne Cottrell will be a bright star for Napa County as one of the five elected supervisors. Please vote for Anne on or before Nov. 8.

KC Garrett

St. Helena

