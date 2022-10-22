 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote for Anne Cottrell

As longtime residents of Napa County and members of the Napa Valley wine growing community, we write in support of Anne Cottrell for supervisor in District 3.

We are supporting Anne because:

• She understands and values the Ag Preserve and will fight to maintain it.

• She understands the complexities and need for workforce housing to sustain our businesses.

• She’s a staunch environmentalist and understands the existential challenges our community faces from climate change- drought, fire, and limited water.

• She listens.

• She’s a consensus builder.

• She thinks outside the box.

• She is tenacious.

Anne Cottrell is a hometown girl with the training, the experience, the smarts and the motivation to make a huge contribution to Napa County government at a time when we really need it. Please join us and vote for Anne Cottrell for supervisor.

Dawnine Dyer

Rosemary Cakebread

Bruce Cakebread

Cathy Corison

Hugh Davies

Kellie Duckhorn

Bill Dyer

Michael Honig

Julie Johnson

Robin Lail

William Martin

Beth Miliken

Dan Petroski

John Skupny

Warren Winiarski

