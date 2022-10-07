 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote for Anne Cottrell

I know Anne Cottrell through her work as a county planning commissioner. She’s willing to do a deep dive into policy and regulatory issues. She listens well and can articulate the environmental and economic issues at the core of each proposal that comes before her.

She was born and raised in Napa County and understands the needs and values of the people who live here. And because of this, she takes a “big tent” approach to problem solving, working to bring people on all sides of an issue together for open and honest discussions.

Her willingness to lead gives me hope. Please vote for Anne Cottrell for District 3 county supervisor on Nov. 8.

Chris Benz

Napa

