 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vote for Don Williams

  • 0
Napa Valley Register Logo

Don Williams actively seeks the opinions of our Calistoga community, extensively researches all issues, and considers the fiscal implications of any matters under discussions, before he puts forth a fact-based opinion.

He will then actively listen to community feedback, to ensure that any issues he votes on, reflects the needs, financial health and positive future of Calistoga and its environs.

He is a tireless worker with a deep sense of integrity. He listens, considers, responds to, and respects the opinions of others. A vote for Don Williams is a vote for the health and well-being of Calistoga.

Josephine Richard

Calistoga

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: FAFSA can be challenging

Letter: FAFSA can be challenging

I was thrilled to see the very informative Associated Press piece, “Navigating FAFSA Season” run in the Napa Valley Register on Oct. 5. FAFSA, or The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, can indeed be very challenging to navigate for many students and families, especially first-generation college students and students from low-income backgrounds – for whom this kind of financial support is most critical.

Letter: Supervisor recall remains a priority amid election

Letter: Supervisor recall remains a priority amid election

With only a few weeks until the midterm elections there is a rush of endorsements for the four candidates running for two Napa County Board of Supervisors seats in Districts 1 and 3. The focus, however, must also remain on recalling the supervisor of District 4. I find the rejection of the recall by our Federal House of Representative, state senator and state assemblywoman an endorsement of a person lacking good morals, self-serving, deceitful and acts above the rest of us.

Letter: What is an exemplary leader?

Letter: What is an exemplary leader?

As the Nov. 8 election approaches amid divisiveness and turmoil on the national, state and sometimes local levels, I have been contemplating the essential characteristics of an elected leader.

Letter: Napa Climate NOW! opposes Measure J

Letter: Napa Climate NOW! opposes Measure J

Napa Climate NOW! stands with other organizations including Greenbelt Alliance, Napa Sierra Club, Napa Farm Bureau and Napa Vision 2050 in opposing American Canyon Measure J. We arrived at our decision following careful study and dialogue with interested parties.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News