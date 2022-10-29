Letter: Vote for Don Williams

With only a few weeks until the midterm elections there is a rush of endorsements for the four candidates running for two Napa County Board of Supervisors seats in Districts 1 and 3. The focus, however, must also remain on recalling the supervisor of District 4. I find the rejection of the recall by our Federal House of Representative, state senator and state assemblywoman an endorsement of a person lacking good morals, self-serving, deceitful and acts above the rest of us.