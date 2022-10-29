Letter: Vote for Don Williams

Don Williams actively seeks the opinions of our Calistoga community, extensively researches all issues, and considers the fiscal implications of any matters under discussions, before he puts forth a fact-based opinion.
He will then actively listen to community feedback, to ensure that any issues he votes on, reflects the needs, financial health and positive future of Calistoga and its environs.
He is a tireless worker with a deep sense of integrity. He listens, considers, responds to, and respects the opinions of others. A vote for Don Williams is a vote for the health and well-being of Calistoga.
Josephine Richard
Calistoga