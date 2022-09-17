Letter: Vote for Donald Williams

I want to urge the voters of Calistoga to vote for Donald Williams for mayor in our upcoming election.

I’ve known Donald for a number of years and have found that he truly cares about the citizens of Calistoga and preserving our small town charm. I believe he is the only City Council member who sends out “heads up” emails about important issues coming up on council agendas. He is also the only council member who responds to emails that I have sent to all City Council members.

Donald has brought up recurring issues like water rate rebates for residents (promised by past councils); the necessity for huge city money going to the Chamber of Commerce to advertise regarding tourists coming to our city; fairgrounds purchase; and common sense growth measures considering our limited resources.

He seems to be the lone voice speaking up for quality of life issues here in our town rather than solely TOT revenues and business interests only. Tourists know about the beauty and charm of our community and don’t need to be convinced. Donald truly has our (residents) interests at heart and will continue to do so as mayor of Calistoga.

Dennis Lang

Calistoga