Letter: Vote for Dunbar

To the voters of Napa County's Third District: I support John Dunbar for supervisor because he cares for our community and has worked tirelessly to develop relationships with people during his time as the mayor of Yountville that will foster a higher level of collaboration at the county level.

We need John because he has experience as a seasoned leader, a good listener and a man of action.

His experience in government is sorely needed at the county level. He has served the Town of Yountville for 12 years, in addition to serving on the Napa Valley Transportation Authority, Napa County Flood Control and Water Conversation District, and League of California Cities. He is connected and will use his network for the greater good of Napa County.

I have found John easy to speak to, and he is very knowledgeable about the issues we face. He has worked on housing affordability, drought and water issues, climate change, fire prevention, and veteran services. He understands what it takes to keep Napa’s economic engine solid and healthy.

He is a strong advocate for the preservation of our Agricultural Preserve.

John will fight for the citizens and will work hard to do the right thing.

Please support John in November.

Michael A. Murray

Napa