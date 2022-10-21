 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote for Jim Silver

Between now and Nov. 8, Napa residents will have the rare opportunity to bring real and positive change to the NVUSD Board of Trustees. Until recently, I don't think too many residents paid much attention to school board races, and candidates often ran unopposed. But recent events have brought a lot of controversy to our bucolic town, and of the four seats open, three seats are contested.

In Area 1, I urge you to elect Jim Silver for school board over the NVUSD incumbent. The demand for knowledgeable and caring trustees who will require civility in discourse, transparency in the budget process, and quality of education could not be greater. Jim Silver will bring over 30 years of business savvy and financial acumen to the table. As a seasoned negotiator, he will use decades of experience to fight for increased funding and better support from the state. And as a veteran salesperson, he will use his expertise to promote Napa's public schools and attract more families back into the fold.

But most importantly, Jim and his wife, Claire, have three children in three different NVUSD schools: Northwood Elementary, Redwood Middle School, and Vintage High School. And Claire sits on the Board of Mayacamas Charter Middle School, the new public middle school opening in downtown Napa this August. Jim lives and breathes Napa public schools, and is heavily invested in their success. Who better to bring positive change to our public schools than Jim?

Not all of us voting in the upcoming election have kids in public schools, but all of us need to care about the health of our public schools. The quality of our public schools impacts our property values, the knowledge and skillset of our workforce, crime rates, and the overall well-being of our town. So if you care about these things, then you should care about who is making the decisions regarding our children's education.

Please join me in supporting the candidate who is most invested in the success of our schools. Vote for change. Vote for Jim Silver.

Jolene A. Yee

Napa

