Letter: Vote for Joelle Gallagher

What can I say about Joelle Gallagher?

I didn’t know Joelle when she was gaining broad experience and wisdom in the wine and agricultural industries at the executive director level, or while serving on the Planning Commission. When we met, I didn’t know that she was helping found the Napa Housing Coalition, and that she was standing up for tenant protections and fair wages, and that she had been doing a lot of good work for Napa County long before our paths officially crossed.

I got to know her when she was dedicating her skillset to aid the cause of creating healthier kids and families in Napa, as an incredibly capable leader for many years while she was the executive director at Cope. Leading the Child Abuse Prevention Council meetings of which I was a member as a representative of Napa faith leaders, she created a truly supportive, collaborative environment for leaders from various sectors of the community to learn about the level of child abuse in Napa County and how we might work to eradicate it.

Her spirit was always warm yet passionate, data driven, heart-froward, and solutions-oriented. She welcomed all the perspectives in the room, which was so refreshing in a time when our culture was moving more and more to sequester folks to their respective corners/silos.

Getting to know her even more through the First 5 Napa Network Cohort 1, all that I had hoped was true about Joelle was simply affirmed and strengthened. Longer exposure in a room with extremely passionate, powerful, influential personalities, Joelle again brought us together to focus our attention on the status of children in Napa County and what might be done to ensure their wellbeing. Her leadership wooed us out of our titles and offices and united us as human beings who can collectively make a difference. Issues of this magnitude cannot be fixed overnight; they require thoughtful, diligent commitment over time to see genuine progress.

Joelle’s experience and background revolving around the wellbeing of some of Napa’s most vulnerable community members makes her uniquely qualified for her role as a supervisor. Such a role requires one who sees holistically, to be able to recognize the connections and tensions between what appears to be good for one for a moment that might yield harmful consequences for many down the road. If we are looking for Napa to be a truly healthy community, we need someone who has been researching and working toward that end for a long time.

Joelle is such a person – it is who she is – which is why she will fulfill the role so well.

Peter R. Shaw

Napa