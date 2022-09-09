Letter: Vote for Joelle Gallagher

I would like to add my name to those who have already endorsed Joelle Gallagher for District 1 supervisor.
I have known Joelle for many years and in many roles. I first met her when she was executive director of the Napa County Farm Bureau when she was working on issues of sustainable agriculture and farmland protection in Napa County.
I was delighted when she was chosen to become the executive director of Cope Family Center, a vital Napa community organization that we have supported for many years. And, for the last five years she has been executive director of First Five Napa County. Those roles have given her substantial experience in running an organization, managing a team, and managing tight budgets.
For the last five years, Joelle has been serving on the County Planning Commission having been appointed by Brad Wagenknecht as his chosen representative on that important body. Her work on the commission has added to her experience in important community issues including groundwater sustainability, land preservation, winery operations and visitation, and other critical topics.
People are also reading…
Finally, Joelle understands housing issues having served as the co-chair of the Napa Housing Coalition. Although housing needs to be focused in urban areas, it is essential that our next District 1 supervisor has deep knowledge of the dynamics of housing, state requirements that may impact our agricultural lands, and the county’s relationships with our cities and towns.
Joelle will be a superb supervisor and I wholeheartedly endorse her!
Chuck Shinnamon
Napa