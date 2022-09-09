 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vote for Joelle Gallagher

  • 0
Napa Valley Register Logo

The logo of the Napa Valley Register

I would like to add my name to those who have already endorsed Joelle Gallagher for District 1 supervisor.

I have known Joelle for many years and in many roles. I first met her when she was executive director of the Napa County Farm Bureau when she was working on issues of sustainable agriculture and farmland protection in Napa County.

I was delighted when she was chosen to become the executive director of Cope Family Center, a vital Napa community organization that we have supported for many years. And, for the last five years she has been executive director of First Five Napa County. Those roles have given her substantial experience in running an organization, managing a team, and managing tight budgets.

For the last five years, Joelle has been serving on the County Planning Commission having been appointed by Brad Wagenknecht as his chosen representative on that important body. Her work on the commission has added to her experience in important community issues including groundwater sustainability, land preservation, winery operations and visitation, and other critical topics.

People are also reading…

Finally, Joelle understands housing issues having served as the co-chair of the Napa Housing Coalition. Although housing needs to be focused in urban areas, it is essential that our next District 1 supervisor has deep knowledge of the dynamics of housing, state requirements that may impact our agricultural lands, and the county’s relationships with our cities and towns.

Joelle will be a superb supervisor and I wholeheartedly endorse her!

Chuck Shinnamon

Napa

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Student debt bailout just the latest

Letter: Student debt bailout just the latest

No one is lining up to help me with my Napa property taxes, PG&E bill or any other expenses I pay. Somehow I'm always paying, that is the wedge we face in our current society, there is always someone to bail out, but that someone is never me.

Letter: Favoritism for Paul Pelosi?

Letter: Favoritism for Paul Pelosi?

My nephew lives in Napa and was arrested for a DUI in July and this was his first DUI. He refused the two different tests and spent two days in jail. When he went to court he pleaded guilty and he was given a nine month DUI test online. He lost his license for one year and he has to go once a week at 7 a.m. for a pee test. He was also given a breathalyzer monitor at random times and he has to have an ankle monitor on for 28 days. Why did Paul Pelosi not get any of these? The Napa district attorney did not do her job. She is playing favoritism. How wrong.

Letter: Recall campaign unnecessary

Letter: Recall campaign unnecessary

An unnecessary recall campaign will not serve the best interests of Napa County citizens but rather divide our community while derailing us from the more “pressing issues such as fire prevention, job creation, the economy, water, infrastructure, health, climate change.”

Letter: Newsom in the dark

Letter: Newsom in the dark

So California is headed for an extreme heat wave and the electrical grid may be taxed to its limits. So how does Governor Gavin Newsom propose we charge all those electric vehicles when the grid crashes? Perhaps we will all wind up in the dark, as he is.

Letter: Local food writers have the flavor

Letter: Local food writers have the flavor

What has happened to our local food writers Paul Franson and Ken Morris? I have enjoyed their articles. I much prefer the local writers to the copied articles from other news sources. Bring back Paul and Ken. They have the flavor of the Napa Valley. I also love Betty Teller’s Amuse-Bouche.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News