Letter: Vote for Joelle Gallagher

I first met Joelle Gallagher in the fall of 2000, when we started Leadership Napa Valley (class 14) together.

Joelle was already a community leader at that time and was transitioning from her role as the executive director of the Napa County Farm Bureau to the executive director of Cope Family Center. I came to know Joelle as a thoughtful, compassionate and courageous leader. She engaged enthusiastically in discussions and was always willing to push against the status quo, challenging others to be brave in their interactions and creative in seeking solutions.

Joelle also had the capacity to facilitate conversations with ease. I recall her naturally falling into this role when we worked in groups and she would inevitably emerge as the one who could synthesize the conversation and report to others a cohesive and comprehensive representation of the group's thoughts. She listened.

Over the years, I had the opportunity to work with Joelle through my work at Queen of the Valley Medical Center. I recall that she and her team at Cope worked to create a seamless hand off between our Labor and Delivery Department and Cope’s Home Visitation Program. The goal was to assure every new mom was connected to resources and had the support they needed in those first days and months of parenting a newborn.

I became a volunteer with Joelle’s campaign because I have watched her as a leader for over 20 years. She has the understanding, wisdom, compassion, and courage to do what is best for the residents of our county and will work with others to bring about the most creative and impactful solutions.

Please join me in voting for Joelle Gallagher, District 1 supervisor.

Cindy Colo

Napa