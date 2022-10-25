Letter: Vote for Joelle Gallagher

Dear voters, I am endorsing and voting for Joelle Gallagher because of the qualities that will make her an outstanding new member of the Napa County Board of Supervisors:
- Years of unfaltering dedication to our community.
- Vast experience with the nonprofits and underserved people in Napa and throughout our county.
- Honest and straightforward.
- Smart, hardworking and can see the future and a path to get there.
- Has an intimate knowledge and experience of how our county works.
- Hard working and has had the experience to understand everything from jobs, housing, ag preserve, water issues and the seriousness of climate change.
Vote for Joelle Gallagher for the qualities that keep the Napa Valley a wonderful place to work and raise a family. She has a committed passion for a strong, healthy community that represents the people that live here.
Mary Jane Bowker
Napa