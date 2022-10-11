Letter: Vote for Joelle Gallagher

Dear District 1 voters, the upcoming supervisor’s election will determine the future of Napa County. On Nov. 8, we have the opportunity to decide if we want our Board of Supervisors to continue on the current trajectory of turning Napa into the “Disneyland of Wine” or if we want a supervisor who will represent the needs of all our residents. With this in mind, I urge you to join me in supporting Joelle Gallagher for supervisor.

Joelle's 30-year career working at First 5 Napa County, COPE Family Center, the Napa County Farm Bureau, the Grape Growers Association, and as a County Planning Commissioner, has given her a unique perspective on our diverse community. She has worked to protect agricultural land and ensure that Napa has a thriving economy, while tirelessly working on behalf of the community-at-large to provide mental health services, increase affordable housing, and make sure that Napa is a safe and healthy place for citizens and visitors alike.

Joelle Gallagher is knowledgeable, ethical, smart, and compassionate, and we need elected officials like Joelle who will put the needs of residents first if we don’t want our beautiful county to be a place where only tourists count.

Luisa Heymann

Napa