Letter: Vote for Joelle Gallagher

Rarely does a candidate have as much depth of experience directly working on the relevant issues, as Joelle Gallagher has in her campaign for Napa County supervisor. Joelle worked as executive director of the Napa County Farm Bureau, Napa Valley Grape Growers Association, Cope Family Center, and First 5 Napa County. In those positions, she has accumulated direct experience solving issues of agriculture, growth, education, and social services-key responsibilities of Napa County supervisors.

As a firefighter, I am particularly impressed by her commanding understanding of public safety issues - both from the perspective of preventing wildfires through emergency preparedness and responsible land management, and adequate funding, staffing, equipping, and training our fire departments and personnel.

Having discussed these issues with Joelle, I am confident that she will work proactively to make certain firefighters have the support and training we need to fight fires, respond to medical emergencies in the community, and to handle the daily rigors of the job. Joelle understands what firefighters experience both on and off duty as well as understanding the needs related to the future growth of the fire service in Napa County and is committed to having an open door policy to discuss our needs and requests.

There is no better representative to serve your community on the Board of Supervisors. Firefighters Local 1186 is supporting Joelle Gallagher for the Napa County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 8, and we ask you to do so as well.

Jeff Toynbee, Political Director

Firefighters Local 1186

