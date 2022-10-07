 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vote for Joelle Gallagher

  • 0
Napa Valley Register Logo

Please join me in supporting Joelle Gallagher for District 1 supervisor in Napa County. With over 30 years of leadership and community service in our county, Joelle has a great depth of knowledge and experience to step into the role of county supervisor.

Joelle’s background includes years of service as the Executive Director of the Napa County Farm Bureau and Napa Valley Grapegrowers, Executive Director of Cope Family Center and Executive Director of First Five Napa County. She is co-chair of the Napa Housing Coalition, a founding member of the Community Health Initiative, and founder and leader of many other community organizations designed to help those in need. She currently serves on the County Planning Commission and has been endorsed by longtime District 1 Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht.

Joelle has endorsed and demonstrated leadership in preserving our agricultural economy, protecting our natural resources, promoting health and wellness, and fostering sustainable development. I have full confidence in Joelle’s abilities and know that her dedication to our community will lead to a brighter future for our county.

People are also reading…

Sandra Elles

Napa

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Time to clean house

Letter: Time to clean house

A big step in the direction of solving all this would be to elect two new supervisors — Joelle Gallagher and Anne Cottrell — this November. They will start to clean house and help us feel proud and connected again.

Letter: Vote for John Dunbar

Letter: Vote for John Dunbar

I am excited to vote for Mayor John Dunbar because of our need for experienced leadership in this position. He would be that guy having managed the Town of Yountville as mayor for the past 12 years.

Letter: Dunbar the best candidate for District 3

Letter: Dunbar the best candidate for District 3

When anyone meets John Dunbar, they can sense that this fine leader of Napa Valley is listening and considering every word they are saying. After his careful listening, John shows appreciation for that comment. You should consider this honesty and recognition of each and every person when considering your choice for District 3 Napa County supervisor.

Letter: The value of a student trip

Letter: The value of a student trip

What’s great about using WorldStrides is the all inclusive pricing for airfare, food, hotel, entry into the historical sites and transportation. The only thing not included is money for souvenirs. It is a reputable company that puts kids and safety first.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News