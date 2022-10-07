Letter: Vote for Joelle Gallagher

Please join me in supporting Joelle Gallagher for District 1 supervisor in Napa County. With over 30 years of leadership and community service in our county, Joelle has a great depth of knowledge and experience to step into the role of county supervisor.

Joelle’s background includes years of service as the Executive Director of the Napa County Farm Bureau and Napa Valley Grapegrowers, Executive Director of Cope Family Center and Executive Director of First Five Napa County. She is co-chair of the Napa Housing Coalition, a founding member of the Community Health Initiative, and founder and leader of many other community organizations designed to help those in need. She currently serves on the County Planning Commission and has been endorsed by longtime District 1 Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht.

Joelle has endorsed and demonstrated leadership in preserving our agricultural economy, protecting our natural resources, promoting health and wellness, and fostering sustainable development. I have full confidence in Joelle’s abilities and know that her dedication to our community will lead to a brighter future for our county.

Sandra Elles

Napa