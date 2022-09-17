Letter: Vote for Joelle Gallagher

It is not often that we have a candidate so qualified for Napa County supervisor as Joelle Gallagher.

Joelle has lived in Napa for over 30 years and graduated from Justin-Siena High School. She was executive director of the Napa County Farm Bureau and the Napa Valley Grapegrowers for five years.

Joelle has been on the Napa County Planning Commission for five years, and her activity there showed a balance of concerns for agriculture, hospitality, traffic and housing. She was one of the founders of the Napa Housing Coalition which promoted affordable housing throughout Napa County. She served as executive director of Cope Family Center for 16 years, providing health and social services.

We are so proud of all that Joelle has done in the past and sincerely hope that she gets to continue her work on the Napa County Board of Supervisors.

Andy Beckstoffer

Rutherford