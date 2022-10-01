 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote for John Dunbar

I am excited to vote for Mayor John Dunbar because of our need for experienced leadership in this position. He would be that guy having managed the Town of Yountville as mayor for the past 12 years.

Additionally, he’s a big supporter of the economic engine of Napa County that is agriculture, wine, and all hospitality sectors as they are very supportive of Mayor Dunbar. The mayor brings to the table his plethora of contacts at the regional, state and federal levels having closely worked with the NVTA, Napa County Flood Control & Water Conservation District, Napa County League of Governments, League of California Cities as well as the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

We excitedly support Mayor John Dunbar for supervisor!

Raymond Marceau

Yountville

