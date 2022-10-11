Letter: Vote for John Dunbar

Our system in America allows for choices to be made. I find myself frequently frustrated with leadership, yet I continue to hold out hope. While I don’t know the opponent well, I will endorse John Dunbar for the following reasons.

As a business owner and lifetime resident of Napa Valley, I respect leaders that will hear people out, yet have the intestinal fortitude to still decide as they feel is best. There have been times John and I have not agreed, yet I could listen to his perspective and see he has done everything to hear out all the sides of the issue. At the same time, I knew he heard my view.

Never in life will we ever agree 100% of the time with anyone, yet we can trust. I trust John to hear the community and make what he believes to be the best decision for everyone involved. I sadly struggle to trust so much information that is out in the public due to opinion based on social media statements and not truth.

We need leadership that will represent us, that will listen to us and then will make difficult decisions. I trust John is this person for a Napa County supervisor role.

Arik Housley

Napa