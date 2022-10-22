 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote for John Dunbar

Napa County faces a daunting task ahead and we need leadership that is prepared and experienced.

As everyone knows, local businesses, particularly in the hospitality industry, were devastated by the COVID pandemic. The industry provides countless jobs and opportunities for those that live here in our community. As residents, we are treated to world-class restaurants and wineries that create a quality of life that cannot be beat. Keeping these businesses affordable and accessible to those that live here is more formidable every day. The very thought of it could put many into a state of “paralysis by analysis.”

Not John Dunbar. At the start of the COVID pandemic, John rolled up his sleeves and reached out directly to business owners across the entire valley. He formed and led a weekly support group that included business owners and local politicians, bridging the gap between them. This support group was a vital source of resources to many of us who were just trying to stay afloat. John provided us with clear and direct access to changing state and county regulations in order to stay on top of what was happening. Every week, we were introduced to different resources, government aid and changing policy that helped us save our businesses.

The pandemic appears to be waning, but the challenges left behind in its wake are perhaps more complicated than ever. Economic recovery in the face of inflation/recession, housing affordability, land preservation, drought, wildfire protection, traffic control, diversity and inclusion are just a few of the important issues facing us today. How to balance all these together and move forward?

Look at John Dunbar’s record of service. 12 years of experience managing a municipal government-passing balanced budgets, investing in recycled water infrastructure, zero-emission transit vehicles, workforce housing, and more. This level of experience is vital at this moment as we have three new up-valley mayors and over 30 years of experience leaving the board of supervisors. Now is a time for a stable, assured hand on the board. We need balance and complex problem solving.

John Dunbar has proven to be a man of action as well as a man of thoughtful collaboration. He has been a steady and constant provider of support to local businesses like mine while balancing the multifaceted needs of the community. He is an example of the solid leadership that Napa County needs as we head into uncertain times that require dynamic solutions. Join me in supporting John Dunbar for District 3 supervisor.

Chuck Meyer

Napa

