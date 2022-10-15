Letter: Vote for John Dunbar

As a Yountville resident since 1986, I’d like to give a rousing endorsement for our Mayor of Yountville, John Dunbar, for supervisor of District 3.
I’ve witnessed our sleepy (and many felt undesirable) town grow into a world class destination.
I’ve watched towns around us struggle while John Dunbar kept us all safe and thriving (in spite of COVID). His support for all things regarding agriculture, hospitality, and residents needs, gives me hope knowing (that although I will be saddened he’ll no longer be our mayor) this new leadership position will allow others to benefit from John’s close contacts such as NVTA, Napa County League of Governments, etc.
Please join me in voting for the very hardworking and extremely smart John Dunbar for supervisor of District 3.
Kathy Tagliaboschi
