Letter: Vote for Juliana Hart

Juliana Hart has the knowledge, compassion, energy, and commitment to serve the entire community as a trustee on the Napa Valley Unified School District Board (NVUSD) for Area 7. She is wise beyond her years, has decades of service to the community, and is truly a big picture thinker.
Juliana has current hands-on experience with NVUSD as a parent with children in several of our schools. She is also a graduate of NVUSD schools. Juliana will bring both long-term history of the district and a fresh set of eyes to work on the various challenges that Napa Valley Unified faces.
While this is a daunting task, Juliana will undoubtedly serve with a sense of fairness and equity to ensure that NVUSD will serve our community well. She will focus on the problems, not the people and will treat all constituents with respect. She is a great communicator, great listener and always approachable.
Collectively, we have many years of service in elected positions and know what the job entails. Juliana Hart will be an asset to the NVUSD and we strongly encourage you to vote for her.
Jill Techel, Former Mayor City of Napa and Former NVUSD Trustee
Mary Luros, Vice Mayor City of Napa
Beth Painter, Councilmember, District 2 City of Napa