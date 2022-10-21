Letter: Vote for Julianna Hart

We've known Julianna Hart for nearly two decades.
She is a 3rd generation Napan — born and raised here — with boundless energy and an unbridled dedication to serving our youth.
Julianna is a leader in the Active 20-30 Club of Napa #57, Napa Grad Nite, Leadership Napa Valley, Rotary Club of North Napa, News - Domestic Violence & Sexual Abuse Services, and Kiwanis Club of Napa.
As a longtime resident, NVUSD alumnus, and current NVUSD parent, Julianna is uniquely qualified to provide leadership and oversight on the NVUSD Board of Trustees. Please join us and many other NVUSD parents in supporting Julianna Hart for Area 7 trustee.
Jason and Robin Gamble Holley
Napa