Letter: Vote for Measure L because fire is no longer “if,” it is “when”

Ballots for the June 7 election arrive in our mailboxes this week. Please check ”yes” on your ballot in favor of Measure L, the Napa County wildfire prevention and protection measure. This measure asks us to step up to the plate and fund services to increase fire prevention, protection and mitigation throughout the county.

Measure L will supplement existing funding for fire services and programs. It will improve our resilience in the face of ever-increasing and unremitting wildfire behavior that harms everyone – those who live here, those who visit here, those who work here. Given the tremendous losses so many of us experienced over the past five years, and even before, it is time to fund the recommendations listed in the Napa County Community Wildfire Prevention Plan released in March 2021. The plan was endorsed after wide-based community involvement and under the sponsorship of Napa Firewise.

Passage of Measure L will generate resources such as implementation of resilient fire programs, including “ensuring defensible space around homes, neighborhoods and businesses, creating fuel breaks, reducing vegetation and flammable brush, improving early wildfire detection and suppression systems, and clearing emergency access roads for first responders and residents.”

There is no longer an “if” when it comes to wildfires in our county, only a “when.” Let’s make sure we are well-prepared ahead of time. Join me in voting “yes” for Measure L.

Lynne Baker and Marilyn Knight-Mendelson

Co-chairs of Napa Climate NOW!