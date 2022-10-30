 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote for Patrick Mathis

I agree with the teacher's union and the school employee union and endorse Patrick Mathis for Napa Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees Area 7. We need a parent on the board that cares more about our public schools than opening new charter schools.

As the mom of two boys in middle school, I have concerns with the dilapidated campuses. I believe if the bond passes, Patrick will make sure our money is wisely invested into making our schools better.

I’ve known his wife, Jill, for decades and I’ve known Patrick since they started a family together. Patrick is a great husband and father and he’ll make a great trustee.

Vote Patrick Mathis for school board Area 7.

Holli Johnson

Napa

