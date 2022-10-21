Letter: Vote for Patrick Mathis

I enthusiastically endorse Patrick Mathis for Napa Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees Area 7.
I’ve known Patrick and his wife, Jill, for 15 years. They are great neighbors. A very kind, caring, friendly family. Patrick was working in finance when I met him. I believe his experience will be a blessing for our community. I trust he will make certain our money is invested wisely and our students get the best education possible.
Please consider supporting Patrick Mathis for Trustee Area 7.
Demetrius Tzafopoulos
Napa