Letter: Vote for Patrick Mathis

I live in NVUSD Area 7 and I’m voting for Patrick Mathis.
I’m confident that Patrick has the education, background and experience to provide the financial oversight that we taxpayers desire. He’ll make sure the books are balanced and we are using our precious resources responsibly, getting the most for our students.
Patrick is a parent, not a politician. He has two young boys enrolled in the district. The district’s future is important to him. I believe he will do what’s best for all of the students. Please consider voting for him.
Michael Harris
Napa