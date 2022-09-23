Letter: Vote for Robin Jankiewicz

My wife and I spent, between us, 66 years teaching art in the local public school systems. My wife Christine Golik spent 33 years at Napa's Vintage High School, and I spent 33 years at Napa Valley College. During that time, we have been involved with many threats to the quality of art education we could provide.

We have had the pleasure of meeting many amazing people who have risen to confront the problem and help find solutions. One of these is Robin Jankiewicz, NVUSD Board Trustee in Area 1. For as long as we have known her, she has been involved in some manner of improvement for our schools. She has been on committees, involved with groups of parents struggling to improve students lives on campus, and fundraising for athletic programs.