Letter: Vote for Robin Jankiewicz

I attended a recent Napa County Democrats' meeting for candidates for Napa Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees, and I was very impressed by Robin Jankiewicz.

The NVUSD board has had a challenging few years. Their low reserves put them in danger of bankruptcy. They made the hard decision to close some schools because of a drop in students. This was followed by a public outcry from people who favored those schools. California funds schools based on the number of students who attend, called ADA, or average daily attendance, monies.

Declining enrollment has been an issue in Napa County for many years, however. Years ago my community school, Soda Springs, had to be closed because of low student numbers. It takes more than the price of a few teachers' salaries to keep a school open. There are utilities, maintenance, custodial, and clerical staff that must be paid. Technology is a newer, and bigger, expense. We are past the days of the one room schoolhouse. The board did what it had to do: close schools and save the NVUSD.

I admired Robin's coverage of the many issues about running schools today for 16,000 students and giving all of them an equal chance. She is not a one issue candidate. I urge you to vote for Robin Jankiewicz, who can work successfully with others. Experience matters.

Penny Pawl

Napa