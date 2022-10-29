Letter: Vote for Suzanne Truchard

As a resident of downtown Napa, I see a serious need for fresh ideas and new thinking to lead Napa County to a prosperous future. I see young families leaving, young, new residents wondering what’s here for them and issues like roads, the increasing cost of living, and climate change threatening the future for people who want to move here and build a life.

I want to see new, inclusive leadership on our Board of Supervisors that represents where Napa needs to go and that’s why I support Suzanne Truchard.

This election is not about experience. It’s about who we trust and believe will take our tax dollars and do what’s right for Napa’s future. I believe her opponent is too entrenched in 30 years of Napa’s status quo and out of touch with what young families and workers really need to survive here.

We need bold action to address the lack of affordable housing, and a rising homeless population, climate change and fire prevention. We need a balanced point of view that will weigh every side and argument to make the right choice. Business as usual may work for government bureaucrats, but We-the-People need a tenacious leader who really understands what District 1 needs.

Vote Suzanne Truchard.

Scott Cain

Napa