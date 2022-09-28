 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vote for Suzanne Truchard

  • 0
Napa Valley Register Logo

This letter is in support of Suzanne Truchard who is running for the Napa County Board of Supervisors District 1.

Having recently relocated to District 1, I set about researching the candidates and subsequently supporting Ms. Truchard. My decision was made because she has a good grasp of the complex issues facing Napa County as well as the issues that are specific to District 1.

Ms. Truchard listens carefully, thinks things through, and is willing to work with others on the micro and macro levels. Of particular importance is being willing to reach solutions through compromise. It would be our good fortune to have a Napa County Supervisor of her caliber representing not only the residents of District 1, but the interests of the entire county.

Renee Acosta

Napa

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Vote for Dunbar

Letter: Vote for Dunbar

We need John Dunbar because he has experience as a seasoned leader, a good listener and a man of action.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News