Letter: Vote for Suzanne Truchard

Having recently relocated to District 1, I set about researching the candidates and subsequently supporting Ms. Truchard. My decision was made because she has a good grasp of the complex issues facing Napa County as well as the issues that are specific to District 1.

Ms. Truchard listens carefully, thinks things through, and is willing to work with others on the micro and macro levels. Of particular importance is being willing to reach solutions through compromise. It would be our good fortune to have a Napa County Supervisor of her caliber representing not only the residents of District 1, but the interests of the entire county.