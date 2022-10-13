 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote in the November election

Dear editor, Sunday Sept. 25 was a beautiful Napa day. It was wonderful to see Open Studios with all the local talent and creativity. And then I saw the small but dedicated group observing a Vigil for Peace at Third Street and Soscol. It was to observe the International Non-Violence Campaign that was taking place throughout the United States and many other countries. That group of Napa residents has been working on social justice issues for decades.

The Peace Vigil included signs with the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.; other signs reflected love for the planet and urged people to help protect the environment. All positive messages.

After seeing my friend participating in the Vigil for Peace, I went to a grocery store and ran head-on into a man wearing a shirt with President Biden’s name with disturbing words. To call it disrespectful would be an understatement. While I appreciate the First Amendment, the contrast between those standing in the sun to encourage non-violence and this hateful apparel was a harsh reminder of the hate and division fostered by the last administration.

I am so grateful that President Biden won the election and has been bringing dignity, honor, truth, stability and a sense of “normalcy” back to the presidency. President Biden is working hard to restore trust and honor with world leaders. While the GOP continues to obstruct many of his efforts (like they did with President Obama), he is having successes. The COVID response, infrastructure; the list is growing. Thanks also to our Congressman Mike Thompson and the efforts of many, we finally have a start on life-saving common sense gun legislation. Given his long experience in Washington, President Biden has had some success with bipartisanship. We need more elected officials who put the good of the country above party.

This letter is to encourage voting. The November midterm elections are critical. The House and Senate hang in the balance. Nationally there are election deniers on the ballot and in too many states there are voter suppression measures. The Supreme Court decision has also inspired candidates in state or national races whose stand on abortion is a step backwards for women’s rights.

Nationally the GOP has urged a focus on local school board elections. They have an agenda. Impacts could be far-reaching. Locally some of our school board incumbents are being challenged.

Please return your ballots and encourage friends and relatives in other states to do the same. Vote your conscience in November. Vote Blue.

We can’t sit this one out.

Betty Malmgren

Napa County Democratic Central Committee

