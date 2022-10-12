Letter: Vote Joelle Gallagher

Have you ever wondered how and why someone gets into politics? In my personal experience it’s the culmination of life events both personal and professional that led me to community service.

There was one individual who encouraged me to take that leap and run for public office. That was Joelle Gallagher.

This was after she encouraged me and others to attend Napa’s first Women’s March in January 2017, where I experienced an internal awakening to get off the silent sidelines. That was the moment I knew I needed to find a local leader who I respect, a leader who loves the people of Napa and will advocate for families in need, small business owners, immigrants, the unhoused, our agriculture and wine industry, and protect our environment and natural resources. This was and is Joelle Gallagher.

Someone who will listen to all sides, take a balanced approach, work hard, be transparent, and has a clear vision for the future of Napa and our beautiful county. That was and is Joelle Gallagher.

Her response five years ago was that she planned on running for office after Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht retired. In the meantime, she was appointed to the Napa County Planning Commission, and continued her 30-year career as a community leader, a nonprofit executive, serving as the Executive Director of First 5 Napa County, Cope Family Center, the Napa County Farm Bureau and the Napa Valley Grape Growers Association. Joelle has the leadership and management experience needed to execute a shared vision and get things done.

Five years since I first asked Joelle to run for office knowing her heart, her call to service, and both personal and professional experience makes her the most qualified person to be our next Napa County Supervisor. Joelle is not just a leader, but a leader that builds leaders all around her. She’ll lift-up District 1 and will be an influential positive force on the Napa County Board of Supervisors.

I hope I gave you a glimpse of how and why Joelle is taking this leap into public service. Why I am thrilled to endorse Joelle for Napa County Supervisor District 1 along with Napa County Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht and Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley. I encourage you to endorse Joelle with your vote on or before Nov. 8.

Liz Alessio

Napa City Councilmember