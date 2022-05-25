Letter: Vote John Dunbar for supervisor

As a resident and local business owner in Napa, I support John Dunbar for Napa County District 3 supervisor. We would be fortunate to be represented by an individual with John’s leadership experience and knowledge of the local county wide issues that affect all of us.

Here are some of the reasons I support John Dunbar for Supervisor:

As president of the statewide League of California Cities from 2019 to 2020, John represented Napa County on regional, state and national levels. While a Cal Cities board member from 2016, John worked directly with legislators and state agencies advocating to protect local authority and have a voice shaping laws that impact us directly in the Napa Valley. John helped organize and co-chaired the Cal Cities Advancing Equity Committee to help cities support diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in our communities.

During John’s 12 years as mayor of Yountville, he helped get housing built for working families and individuals who struggle to afford rent, childcare and other basic needs. Yountville has led in environmental protection and climate action initiatives, including gas-powered leaf blower and pesticide bans, methane recapture and solar energy systems, electric vehicle charging stations at municipal facilities, a recycled water program that treats more than 90% of the city wastewater, and a tree protection and replanting policy.

During our wildfires and the public health crisis, John worked closely with local, state, regional and federal agencies to provide emergency response and information that helped protect people, their homes, and their livelihoods. During the pandemic, he worked with residents, elected colleagues, the St. Helena Hospital Foundation, and county and non-profit public health officials to deliver mobile COVID testing and vaccine clinics up valley to workers, seniors, families and others to access the public health care available.

John has received endorsements and support from State Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, the St. Helena Star Editorial Board, Napa County Farm Bureau, former Napa County Sheriff John Robertson, Calistoga mayor Chris Canning, American Canyon mayor Leon Garcia, former St. Helena vice mayor Peter White, former Napa Mayor Jill Techel, Napa vice mayor Mary Luros, Napa city councilmember Liz Alessio, Yountville town councilmembers Joe Tagliaboschi and Marjorie Mohler, and many Napa County residents and business leaders which I am happy to be included among.

A vote for John Dunbar will secure a bright future for our beautiful Napa Valley.

Stephen Cuddy

Napa