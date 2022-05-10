Letter: Vote no on Measure L

Proper training, equipment, public education, and funding are paramount for quality fire services — and the county of Napa is no exception. From experience, I can tell you that Napa County and all its individual entities are very well trained, have quality equipment, and they all perform public education.

The Napa FireWise program has been very effective in its efforts to assist property owners with fuel reduction, chipping and other fire preparedness programs for the past 16 years. There are over 15 Fire Safe Councils that oversee the programs offered through FireWise.

I think this proposed fire tax is a duplicate of our current taxes for those purposes. The term “enhanced fire services and programs,” is misleading in that it implies that these programs are not currently in place. To me, it seems the main function of this proposed tax is improvement to private property.

An example of this is the identified goal in the measure to reduce fuels under power lines. PG&E is responsible for their power lines, not the public. That leaves private power lines on private property — that is the landowners’ responsibility, not the public's! Multiple other identified goals are current programs that are already paid for by our current taxes.

The proposed fire tax should be considered a gift to private property owners.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors have duped the public by quietly drafting this measure and slipping it onto the ballot with little time for a response or review from the public.

Of course the public supports all mitigation efforts identified in this measure – however, we already have taxes for these purposes. The additional expenditures would be to improve private property.

Upon looking at the measure’s documentation, it seems nearly 47% of the identified revenue will be generated in the City of Napa, yet the City of Napa taxpayers will only initially receive 13.76% of the generated tax. Furthermore, it appears the cities and towns in the county generate a total of 69% of all sales taxes and the county alone generates approximately 31% (FY 2019 data). However, it seems the county will receive 80% of the proposed revenue for improvements to private property.

Our entire country is experiencing record inflation not seen in 40-plus years with fuel prices literally higher than we have ever seen. Additionally, we are just emerging from a worldwide pandemic that destroyed thousands of businesses. How in the world can our elected leaders believe that a new tax to pay for improvement to private property makes sense?

The Napa County Board of Supervisors have lost touch with our reality. No on Measure L.

John Callanan

Retired Napa Fire Department Division Chief