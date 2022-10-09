Letter: Vote Robin Jankiewicz for school board

I would like to encourage the residents of Area 1 to vote for Trustee Robin Jankiewicz for the Napa Valley Unified School Board.

I have been an educator in the NVUSD for 28 years and have acted in a leadership role with the Napa Valley Educators Association. I support Robin for reelection for the following reasons: Robin is a hard worker, Robin is invested in the success of our students and staff, and Robin has the mindset and experience to work with multiple interest parties in the most positive manner.

The NVEA and the district have had a longstanding healthy negotiating relationship for years due to our Interest Based Problem Solving approach to negotiating. The public is very aware that these are challenging times in which to find qualified employees to work in our schools. Maintaining a qualified staff in an area where housing is limited adds to the challenge of finding staffing. Our board has recently acted to acknowledge that they value well qualified staff by supporting a 7% salary increase. Our board is signaling that they have placed staffing as one of their priorities.

While some neighboring districts are experiencing strikes, the NVUSD and its board are working together and 83% of the district budget is allocated to personnel: we are a service industry where you need personnel to keep the ship afloat–no staff, no school.

The tough decision-making era of declining enrollment has led to the closure of small schools. Our district found that it would make more fiscal sense to consolidate students on campuses while limiting the number of staff cuts and therefore allowing for salary increases for teachers and support staff to maintain well qualified employees.

As a result of fiscally solvent decision making, this consolidation has led to investments in training, curriculum purchases, and expanded course offerings which include new social studies, world language and science. We were able to maintain our music and physical education programs in elementary and at the middle school we expanded on our after-school enrichment and much more is in the works.

None of the above improvements could have been made if we had gone down the path of state conservatorship. Our district was at 3.2% reserves when Robin came on the board. During Robin’s leadership, the board recognized that by closing half empty campuses we could better serve the whole population of the NVUSD. That is what we are here to do, serve all students.

Robin’s historical knowledge and steady hand in experience in analyzing data has served our students and staff well. Vote for Robin!

Mary Duenow

Napa