Letter: Vote Suzanne Truchard

Napa Valley Register Logo

I am supporting Suzanne Truchard for the District 1 seat on Napa County's Board of Supervisors.

Her approach to understanding the main issues that are important to myself and Napa's senior community, as a whole, is impressive. She has spent hours speaking with me and directly to the people impacted by shoddy roads and sidewalks, substandard transportation and services.

Having, recently, become 'carless,’ I am feeling the strong need for senior transportation for handicaped seniors in Napa. I've seen the inadequate attention to the needs of folks who have called Napa County home for decades and those who recently chose to retire here alike. She plans to address Napa's retired and soon-to-be- retired communities and listens to my experience on the matter.

I have been pointing out for years that these dangerous conditions myself and other seniors in our community endure just to get to events and to visit with family makes us fearful that one slip or trip on a raised sidewalk could make us bedridden for important family events. I have been advocating for senior rights in Napa County for decades, and I believe Suzanne is a kindhearted woman and a loving mother. These qualities show in her ability to listen and empathize with the needs of a wide range of Napans. I trust she will work tirelessly for community members like me.

Please join me in voting for Suzanne to be Napa County's District 1 supervisor.

Betty Rhodes

Napa

