Letter: Vote yes for Measure L

A previous writer who is also a retired Napa Fire Department Division Chief, wrote that he feels this is a tax that will only benefit owners of private property. I heartily disagree. If the private property of Napa County can be made safer, it benefits all of us. It is a concept known as the “greater good.”

Wildfire does not respect property lines, it blows right over them. All of us suffer from the smoke and ash, the stress and disruption of having to evacuate, and the economic damage to the county from inflation on rent, insurance and building costs, even if we don’t lose our home.

I own private property in the form of a single family home, as do my neighbors. We are all backed up to a hillside that is also private property. In 2017 the entire neighborhood had to be evacuated as the fire was coming towards us. Some fine citizen went up above us with a dozer, made a fire break and saved the neighborhood. The programs that are “already in place,” were insufficient to protect us then and they still are. We can’t just sit back and say we are already funding our fire departments and we will be fine.

We won’t.

In spite of the taxes that fund our fire departments on the city, county and state levels, our neighborhood may well have burned in 2017. Last year, a group of us neighbors paid to clear the undergrowth, remove dead trees and hire a dozer to make a fire break between the wild land and our homes. We are about to do it again this year. This is the type of project that could obtain funds from Measure L, which would be better for the greater good as there are lots of areas where no one is doing the prevention that needs to be done.

Measure L will reduce fuel loads, build strategic fuel breaks, improve fire-fighting access and evacuation route safety and increase firefighting resources. The funds it raises will be dedicated to wildfire prevention projects and mitigation, nothing else. It will also unleash funds from the state and federal government that require matching funds to get grant money. It will provide a stable on-going funding source for the Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP).

A very small sales tax is far better for us all than another catastrophic wildfire. Much of the money will come from visitors!

I recently attended a Mt. Veeder Fire Safe pancake breakfast focused on fire safety. All the fire personnel in attendance were very much in favor of Measure L. Diane Dillon quoted a high ranking government official: “We can’t respond our way out of this.” We need to prepare and Measure L will make that possible!

Ree Whitford

Napa