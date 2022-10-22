Letter: Vote yes on Measure J

The Napa County Republican Central Committee announces its recommendation to vote yes on American Canyon Measure J.
We support the businesses' right to use the land anyway that it seems fit.
Several expert consultants have determined it is not viable as agricultural land. It will add 157 undeveloped acres to the urban limit line, increase potential of industrial development, and employment. The proposed amendment to the city general plan would only become effective upon annexation of the property to the city of American Canyon.
Vote yes on Measure J.
Mark Gasster
Chair, Napa County Republican Central Committee