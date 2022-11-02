 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote yes on Measure J

As a longtime resident of American Canyon, I urge all my fellow residents to vote yes on Measure J.

We incorporated as our own city so that we would have a voice and now we need to speak.

The measure simply asks if we want a voice in determining the future use of 157 acres on Green Island Road by including it in our urban limit line. The property is surrounded on three sides by our city and we provide all services including fire, police and water. There are a multitude of logical, sound reasons to vote yes and no rational reason to forgo the chance to not have our voices heard.

Currently there is no plan for the use of this property. If Measure J is passed, we and our city representatives will gain a voice in the future use of this property. Future use could include open space, businesses that support wine and ag industries, professional and commercial office space for technology, medical research, or service industries.

Should any of the property be developed for commercial uses, there will be funding to support the upgrade of Green Island Road and a Paoli Loop connector to the east side, all of which would improve traffic flow. There will also be significant property taxes to support public safety including police and firefighters, as well as our local schools. Commercial uses will also provide good-paying permanent jobs, without a lengthy commute.

To be clear, the property cannot be viably farmed, as confirmed by agricultural experts, soils scientists and ag economists; all of their reports are available on the LAFCO website.

There just is no downside to voting ”yes” on Measure J. A “no” vote takes any input and voice out of our hands and would allow upper Napa Valley concerns to control our American Canyon neighborhood.

American Canyon voters: Please vote yes on Measure J.

Fran Lemos

American Canyon

