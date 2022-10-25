Letter: Vote yes on Measures A1 and A2

Are you considering a “no” vote on Measures A1 and A2 for Napa Valley Unified District Facilities Bonds? Consider what a no vote means:
That it is OK for children to be in 60-year-old school facilities that do not support high quality instruction.
That is OK for children to be exposed to hazardous materials, worn-out roofs, and deteriorating walkways, plumbing and electrical systems.
That it is OK that school fields and playgrounds are not improved even though they also serve the whole community.
That it doesn’t matter that many community leaders are supporting these measures.
What does your “yes” vote mean? It means you care that our children need the best possible environment and facilities for their education. That you are willing to pay the annual cost of $20 per year per $100,000 assessed valuation on your home. ($120 a year for the average home value of $600,000. Cost of a nice dinner). That you are assured of excellent management of bonds by NVUSD.
Yes, it is the right thing to vote yes! You’ll feel much, much better for doing so.
John Pearson
Napa